Crete, Michael Gilles

Michael Gilles Crete, 70, passed away peacefully with courage on January 22, 2019, while in hospice care at Apple Rehab in Cromwell, CT.

He was a resident at Highvue manor Assisted Living in Hamden, CT. The Crete family mourns the loss of their beloved brother, uncle, brother-in-law, nephew and cousin.

Michael was born on May 28, 1948 in Rutland, VT, the eldest son of seven children born to French Canadian parents, Gilles (1926-2001) and Simone (1927-2018). He is survived by his brother James, and his sisters Francine, Carol, Joan and Lorraine.

Michael was a 1967 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown, CT. During his high school years he enjoyed singing and was a member of the "Keynotes" acapella group. He also played varsity football for the Wildcats.

Michael served in the Army as a Specialist Four in Vietnam and received an honorable discharge in 1969. Through the years he was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching and rooting for the UConn Women's basketball team.

A Military Memorial service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery on Bow Lane in Middletown, CT on March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Cemetery Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered in his memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America. Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 23, 2019