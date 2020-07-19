STEINBUCHEL, MICHAEL J.

Michael James Steinbuchel passed away in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at age 76. He is sadly missed by his wife of 55 years, Ellen (Redden) Steinbuchel, son, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Steinbuchel, daughter-in-law Monica, and grandchildren, Garrett and Emma. Mike leaves behind numerous family and friends. Mike was born in Wichita, Kansas to the late Maximilian and Patricia Steinbuchel. He was predeceased by brothers, Max and Mark, and sister Patsy. After High School he enlisted in the United States Navy, volunteering for the submarine service, which brought him to Groton, CT where he met his beloved wife Ellen. He spent three years at sea traveling the world on the U.S.S. Trumpet Fish and the U.S.S. Croaker. He was an active member of the U.S. Submarine Veteran's Association. Following his naval service, he began a 30 year career at the Connecticut Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in Haddam Neck. Mike was an active member of the Haddam Neck Volunteer Fire Department where he served his community for over 40 years. Mike was a lifelong "Disney" enthusiast, choosing his retirement home in Orlando, Florida where he could experience the magic at any time. In recent years, he could be seen getting in his daily walks, hand in hand with Ellen, strolling through a different park daily.

The outpouring of condolences at this time is a testament to the numerous people Mike impacted during his life with his positive attitude, encouragement, teaching and helping hand. In the words of his fellow firemen, Mike was "A Good Guy." There will be a gathering to celebrate Mike's life on July 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Haddam Neck Fire Department. Burial will be at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Haddam Neck Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Rock Landing Rd., East Hampton, CT 06424.



