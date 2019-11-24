|
|
Cannata , Michael S.
Michael S. Cannata, 75, of Portland, died on Friday
(November 22) at his residence. Born on September 6, 1944 in Middletown son of the late Sebastian "Midge" and Josephine Cannata. He was retired from EIS Brake Parts Co. A veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving family a son Michael, daughter Kerri, grandchildren Emma Ellis and Hayden Johnson, also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Richard.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday ( November 26 ) at 12 noon in St. Sebastian Cemetery Middlefield with Full Military Honors. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 25, 2019