Yates, Michael

Michael J. Yates of Durham passed away surrounded by his loving family at Middlesex Hospital on July 2nd after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving parents, Ed and Dee Tulinski, brother Jason Tulinski (and his wife Meghan, niece Adilyn and nephew Britton), and his favorite Aunt Kathy Chadd, her husband Bob, and his Uncle Frank Behrens. He also leaves behind several close cousins, Rob and Heather Chadd and their daughters Jennifer and Jessica, Francis Behrens, and Lucinda Chadd and her son Victor. He is also survived by his grandparents Edward and Helen Tulinski. Michael was a lover of all animals his entire life. His wit, humor and sarcasm will be missed by all. His family would like to thank the staff of the Critical Care Unit at Middlesex Hospital for their compassion and care. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haddam Animal Rescue, c/o Sue Kautz, 3 Beckwith Road, Haddam, CT 06438 or Durham Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 154, Durham, CT 06422.



