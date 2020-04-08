|
|
Kamins, Mildred
Mildred Rae Kamins, 77, of Middletown, CT, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. "Mickey", as she was called nearly all of her life (in honor of her first favorite New York Yankee, Mickey Mantle), was the daughter of Morris and Rose Gurland Kamins. She lived in Middletown all of her life in the family home, surrounded by her constant cat companions. She worked with her father in the family business, The Bottle Shop, as a clerk and cashier for 15 years, and thanks to her involvement with MARC, worked at Merriam Manufacturing of Durham on the assembly line. Mickey was a huge fan of the Yankees, the UCONN Women's and Men's basketball teams, as well as the New York Giants football team.
Mickey is survived by her brother Richard Kamins (Naomi) of Middletown, brother-in-law Milton Jacoby, nephews James and Jason Jacoby, nieces Janet Jacoby, Sarah Zito, and Rachel Kamins (Joel Flaxman), great-nieces Marissa Jacoby, Ella Jacoby, and Margo Flaxman plus great-nephews Isaac Jacoby and Elliot Kamins. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Ida Ellen "Bunny" Jacoby, and niece Joan Jacoby. Mickey's family is grateful to the EMTs who brought her to the Emergency Room as well as the nurses and doctors of Middlesex Health. The family is also grateful to her friends: those who always answered the phone when Mickey called: they include Frank and Debby Piotrowski, Pat and Jerome Long, Reverend John and Barbara Beck and, over the years, all the neighbors who listened and shared small topics of family life, as well as longtime friends Richard Carta and Larry Reed.
A private graveside will be held in Adath Israel Cemetery. Those wishing to make donations in Mickey's memory are directed to the Nathan Olshin Scholar-in-Residence Fund, c/o Congregation Adath Israel, P.O. Box 337, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 9, 2020