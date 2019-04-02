Libera, Minnie

Minnie Libera (nee Pappaceno), 92, longtime resident of Cromwell, departed this life on March 31, 2019 surrounded by her children Kim and Mark. She grew up in East Hartford and attended local schools there, graduating valedictorian of St. Marys M.S. and then East Hartford H.S. She attended the Lee Institute of Real Estate, worked for Dunham Bush, and for the medical practices of Dr. Sam Harris and Dr. Louis Harris in Hartford. She was best known as the assistant town clerk of Cromwell where she became a master at serving the public in handling election records, licensing, property deeds, and land records.

Minnie's happiest pastimes were holiday cooking, shopping for gifts, and floral arrangements; and collecting Hummels and Hitchcock furniture. She was fortunate enough to have traveled extensively.Minnie is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Teresa Libera; 2 grandchildren, Noah and Katrina; her sister, Grace Krawiec; her brother, Henry Pappaceno; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Hugo "Kick" Libera, her brothers Frederick Pappaceno and Michael Pappaceno; her sisters Connie Futtner, Lena Gagliardi, Anne Pappaceno, Jenny Breton, and Harriet Faraci.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090). The family would like to thank all for their care over the last 3 years.