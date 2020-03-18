|
Wrubel, Muriel
Muriel Koplowitz Wrubel (Jacobson) of West Hartford, daughter of Anna and George Koplowitz, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 101.
Born in New Britain in 1918 "Mickey" met the love of her life, Lewis Wrubel, when he and his two friends passed by the bakery where she worked. They went in and as they say "The rest is history!" Together they raised two daughters in Middletown. After their daughters were teenagers, Mickey went to work. She was a secretary to a Dean at Wesleyan University, the Accounts Manager for the Housing Authority of Middletown and later she worked for Webster Bank.
Mickey belonged for many, many years to The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford and Congregation Adath Israel in Middletown, where she belonged to Hadassah and Sisterhood. For most of her long life, she was a fundraiser for the Democratic Party and spent the last days of her life watching MSNBC and understanding all of the news.
Tragedy struck in 1957 when Mickey and Lew lost their youngest daughter, Debra Joyce at 20 months old, to a tragic accident. Together they weathered their grief and sadness and continued their lives with their daughters.
In 1972, Mickey and Lew moved from Middletown to Bloomfield but in 1974 Lewis died suddenly, also on March 17th, and left a young widow.
Mickey was predeceased by her husband Lewis, her daughter Debbie, her parents and five sisters.
She leaves to mourn her passing her older daughter Carolyn Wrubel Magram of North Haven and Gayle Wrubel Winkler and her devoted son-in-law Henry Winkler, of Boynton Beach, FL, and grandchildren Alison Ward and her husband Tim of Robbinsville, NJ and Michael Gordon and his partner Lauren Dawicki of Philadelphia, PA.
Our family would like to thank Enjae Ostberg, Mom's friend and helper. Thank you also to Laura Wissick of Constellation Hospice and the staff of 3 South at The Hebrew Center in West Hartford.
The graveside service at the Congregation Adath Israel Cemetery will be held on Friday, March 20th but due to the Covid-19 situation in our country, the service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Tree of Life Synagogue Rabbi's Discretionary Fund c/o Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, 5898 Wilkins Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 19, 2020