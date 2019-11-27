|
Thompson, Myron Patrick
Myron Patrick Thompson, 95, of Middletown, husband of the late Mildred (Fitzgibbons) Thompson, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25th, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, on Feb. 17, 1924, he was the son of the late Harold Augustus and Bridget Mary (Cunningham) Thompson, and grew up in Middletown, attending local schools. He was employed by the Russell Manufacturing Company in Middletown before joining the office staff of the Middletown Board of Education. On Nov. 23rd, 1950, he married Mildred Catherine Fitzgibbons at St. Francis Church in Middletown, counting with pride each anniversary, even after her passing in 1998. In 1987, Myron became Millie's devoted caregiver, and, sustained by his strong Catholic faith, kept her comfortably at home for her remaining years. Over the years, Myron successfully tried his hand at many things, including chair caning, furniture refinishing and upholstering, gemstone faceting, and baking. Most recently, he repaired religious statues and broken rosary beads. He was the family's "Irish tenor" and sang, often as the tenor soloist, in church choirs, the Middlesex and Hartford Chorales, and many other musical events throughout Connecticut. Besides his wife and parents, Myron was predeceased by his siblings, Harold A. Thompson, Theresa (Thompson) Gubilee, and T. Frederick Thompson. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and friends. The family is grateful to the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care of Meriden whose nurses and aides helped make it possible for Myron to remain in his home. His Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Church in Middletown at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30th. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Biega Funeral Home, https://www.biegafuneralhome.com, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 28, 2019