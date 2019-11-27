Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Myron Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Church
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron Patrick Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myron Patrick Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Myron Patrick
Myron Patrick Thompson, 95, of Middletown, husband of the late Mildred (Fitzgibbons) Thompson, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25th, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, on Feb. 17, 1924, he was the son of the late Harold Augustus and Bridget Mary (Cunningham) Thompson, and grew up in Middletown, attending local schools. He was employed by the Russell Manufacturing Company in Middletown before joining the office staff of the Middletown Board of Education. On Nov. 23rd, 1950, he married Mildred Catherine Fitzgibbons at St. Francis Church in Middletown, counting with pride each anniversary, even after her passing in 1998. In 1987, Myron became Millie's devoted caregiver, and, sustained by his strong Catholic faith, kept her comfortably at home for her remaining years. Over the years, Myron successfully tried his hand at many things, including chair caning, furniture refinishing and upholstering, gemstone faceting, and baking. Most recently, he repaired religious statues and broken rosary beads. He was the family's "Irish tenor" and sang, often as the tenor soloist, in church choirs, the Middlesex and Hartford Chorales, and many other musical events throughout Connecticut. Besides his wife and parents, Myron was predeceased by his siblings, Harold A. Thompson, Theresa (Thompson) Gubilee, and T. Frederick Thompson. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and friends. The family is grateful to the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care of Meriden whose nurses and aides helped make it possible for Myron to remain in his home. His Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Church in Middletown at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30th. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Biega Funeral Home, https://www.biegafuneralhome.com, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -