1/1
Nancy B. Whitehead
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Whitehead, Nancy B.
On September 5, 2020, Nancy Barry Whitehead joined her husband Alton, her brothers Thomas and Joseph Barry and friends in eternal peace. Always one to open her door to family and friends, Nancy quite often found a way to stretch the Sunday dinner she planned for 6 to serve 16, welcoming unexpected guests. Nancy enjoyed card games with friends and family, camping at Hammonasset State Park and vacationing in Vermont, Cape Cod and Florida. But mostly, Nancy was all about her girls; Wendy Pramuka of Cromwell, Linda Gawlak and her husband Matthew of Middlefield and Marcy Lepesko and her husband David of Milford. Her grandchildren Maelynn, Chadam, Amelia, Gabriel and Brendan were a part of her daily life. Particularly as she completed her work life at Southern New England Telephone, Middlesex Hospital and the office of Dr. Joseph Havlicek, her grandchildren would fill her retirement days. The happiness provided by Nancy's three great-grandchildren; Cassidy, Cadence and Cameron would always bring a huge smile to her face with just their presence.
The family will be forever grateful and would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Connecticut Baptist Home for their loving and compassionate care. Their ability to make Nancy feel like she had an extended family provided comfort and ease with her daily challenges. Donations can be made in Nancy's name to the Connecticut Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450.
Private graveside services will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved