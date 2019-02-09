Hamilton, Nancy

Nancy Alice Hamilton, 80, of Middletown passed away Wednesday Feb. 6th at her daughter's home in East Hampton. Born Feb. 6, 1939 in Hartford she was the daughter of the late William and Roberta (Risser) Arseneaux. Nancy was a loving mother and was extremely devoted to her grandchildren especially her late grandson Randy Kinney. She was a UCONN Women's Basketball fan and she loved her dog Poochie. She is survived by her five daughters Suzanne Otlowski and husband Stanley of Andover, Linda Cherico and husband Edward of Colchester, Jean Misorski and husband James of East Hampton, Beverly Kissane and husband John of East Berlin, Joanne Hamilton of Meriden, sister Dorothy Milliot of South Windsor, 14 grandchildren Rachel, Kathryn, Nicole, Jason, David, Kelley, Michael, Ryan, Austin, Alex, James, Logan, Brandon, Tyler, and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two grandsons Randy and Kyle. A Memorial service will be held Monday Feb. 11th at 12 noon in the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton. Burial will be private in Lake View Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.