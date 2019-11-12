Middletown Press Obituaries
Nancy Hubbard
1926 - 2019
Anne V. ("Nancy") Hubbard, 93, of Middlefield, CT passed away on November 8, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Pittsfield, MA on October 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Virginia Finley Thorne and was the wife of the late Donald Owen Hubbard. Nancy graduated from Rockville (CT) High School in 1943. Nancy resided in Middlefield, CT from 1952-2015 until she moved to Heritage Commons in Middletown, CT. During her life in Middlefield, she was a communicant of St. Colman's Church where she taught CCD and served on the church council. She was a Middlefield Registrar of Voters, 4H Leader, and a member and past president of the Mid-Lea Garden Club. She was a member of the first Home and School Association at Xavier High School and volunteered over 3,000 hours at Middlesex Hospital and Cancer Center. Nancy was a homemaker until 1974, when she started working for the Durham Manufacturing Company from which she retired at age 68. Nancy was known for her artistic talent, kindness and bubbly personality. She was the life of any gathering that she attended and was very funny and spunky. She leaves four children: Mark O. (Bridget) Hubbard of South Bend, IN; Joyce H. (Curtis) Weybright of Middlefield, CT; Janet Hubbard and her partner Dee Brooks of Middletown, CT; and Atty. Donald J. (Lori) Hubbard of West Roxbury, MA. She also leaves her grandchildren: Dr. Matthew O. (Kimberly) Hubbard; Erin W. (Robert) Bernard; GySgt. Daniel O. (Mandy) Weybright, USMC; Atty. William P. Hubbard; Caroline V. Hubbard; Nicholas Wysocki and Jacob Wysocki, and seven great-grandchildren.
A ceremony celebrating Nancy's life will be held on November 16, 2019 at St. Colman's Church, Hubbard Street, Middlefield, CT at 10:30 a.m. Her family would like to thank the people at Heritage Commons and Middlesex Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and help. Donations may be made to Middlesex Hospice and Palliative Care, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 14, 2019
