Carlson, Nancy Joanne Bragdon

Nancy Joanne Bragdon Carlson was born on October 15, 1940 at Hartford Hospital to parents Peter and Erma (Lenentine) Bragdon. She grew up in East Haddam on Mt. Parnassus Road across the street from the love of her life Llewellyn Hall Carlson, Jr. "Lew." They married on October 29, 1960 and had two children, Patricia and James. She also has four granddaughters, Heather, Michelle, Christine and Alicia, one grandson, Jeffrey and four great-grandchildren, Caprice, Antonio, Sofia and Jacob. Nancy is survived by two sisters, Louise Sisson of FL and Barbara Dill of East Haddam as well as Jim's fiancée Jennifer Stanley, Patricia's husband Bill, Heather's husband Jonathan and Christine's husband Jim Sproles. Besides her immediate family she leaves her wonderful friends Nancy and Bob Ingles. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Betty Ann. True to the end, Nancy called the shots. She told the nurses on Sunday morning, February 17, to take off her oxygen mask so she could kiss her husband and tell her son she would hold the pearly gates open for him. By evening she had slipped away surrounded by the family who loved her. Nancy worked for many years at Whelan Engineering but her true career and love was as wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She could always be found at the tractor pulls cheering for her grandson Jeff or bragging about Alicia's wins at a horse show. She would tell anyone willing to listen stories about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was fiercely protective of Lew that he not overwork or overeat. She loved having breakfast out and long drives with Lew. Nancy could be counted on to arrive at your house with her signature peanut butter blossom cookies. Come join her family in a celebration of Nancy's life on Friday, February 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary