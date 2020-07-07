Seagrave-Meek , Nancy

Nancy Seagrave-Meek, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Sun City Center, FL on Friday, July 3, after a courageous battle with cancer. Nancy was born in Windham, Connecticut on January 10, 1944 into a family of 10 siblings. She attended Ona Wilcox School of Nursing and went on to have a rewarding nursing career for over 50 years. In 1966, Nancy moved to Higganum, CT where she raised her two daughters. Nancy was many things to many people, most importantly she was warm, loving, sweet and kind. Every life that Nancy touched was changed forever. She was a mother, wife, grandmother (nanny), nurse, sister, friend and aunt. Nancy was fiercely committed and faithful to the people she loved. She is survived by her husband David Meek, daughter Jane Martin and son-in-law Rob Martin and her daughter Carole Seagrave. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Nicole Martin, Jenna Martin, Jake Martin, Clara Kopacz and Camille Kopacz. As well as Olivia and Colby Siedel and their parents Holly and Wayne Siedel. Heather and Paul McKinney and mother-in-law Dorothy Meek. Many nieces and nephews, in-laws and "outlaws" and an impressive circle of very close friends in Connecticut and Sun City Center, FL. Nancy was predeceased by her first husband William Seagrave and her "ma" Adela Seagrave. The memories of Nancy are many, but here are a few...the wedding stripper, dirty mouth freddy, the camp in Winchester, NH, The Pointer Sisters, Torrington family, Nurse Nancy, Red Shoes, BeeBop, dancing in the kitchen, cruising with Dave, The Anchor Inn, The Hall, warm hugs, family Christmas, Cousins Day, Misquamicut, Haddam Island, Anna Maria, more "kids" than officially listed, Dibs, a smidgen of blackberry brandy, snowmobiling in Bethlehem, Lexi dog the PIA...squeeze, squeeze, squeeze I love you. Rest in Peace beautiful. You will be missed. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and health aides from Life Path Hospice at Sun City who helped take care of Nancy in her final days.

A celebration of life for Nancy will be announced at a later date.



