Bevis, Natalie (Field)
Natalie Sue (Field) Bevis, 82, of Portland, wife of Stuart F. Bevis for fifty-nine years, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Keene, NH, she was the daughter of the late Winfred and Ruth (Blandin) Field.
Along with her husband, Natalie is survived by her daughter, Susanna; a sister, Cynthia; a daughter-in-law, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Jon.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Natalie's memory may be made to the Portland Library, 20 Freestone Avenue, Portland, CT 06480. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 28, 2020