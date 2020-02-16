|
|
Simmons, Nathaniel
Nathaniel Simmons passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Feb. 13, 2020, at Water's Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation, in Middletown—22 years after suffering a debilitating stroke. He was 70.
Born on December 19, 1949, in Hendersonville, NC, the second son of James E. and Katherine (Cauley) Simmons, Mr. Simmons came to Middletown with his family in the mid-1950s. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1970. He was a running back and cornerback for his high school football team (number 18). He was a catcher for the baseball team as well. While in high school, Mr. Simmons participated in Upward Bound—this led to his winning a scholarship to Graham Jr. College in Boston, where he served as the president of the black student union for a time.
After returning to Middletown, Mr. Simmons became a singer-songwriter and was active in the local music scene. For several years he emceed open mic night at Barnum's, a bar on Main Street, and frequented the Buttonwood Tree. He often performed with Rob Rudin, Eben Ross, and Tommy Moses; he opened for Luther (Guitar) Johnson, of Blues Brothers fame, as well as other well-known performers. He particularly enjoyed participating in music festivals, and benefit concerts. Mr. Simmons was proud to hold a New Haven street-performer's license which enabled him to entertain people on the streets. He also worked in various kitchens including Wesleyan University, and Aetna. In the 1970s, Mr. Simmons was a radio host both at Graham Jr. College, and at Wesleyan University. He also worked on the Black Panther Newspaper. Mr. Simmons loved to fish, draw, and paint. He was active in the New Haven Community Gardens when he lived with Sylvia Dorsey in the 1990s.
Mr. Simmons proved to be remarkably resilient in the face of the monumental challenges in his life that began at birth: he was born prematurely. He attended segregated schools in Hendersonville. His mother died when he was 12, and he was taken in and cared for by the Moses Family and his grandmother, Bertha Rice. While he was a student at Graham Jr. College, he was pulled off a bus in Boston, arrested, charged with murdering two policemen and robbing a bank. He was clearly not the perpetrator (he was delivering a speech to a well-attended rally at his college, and he bore no resemblance to the real bank robber, who was recorded on security cameras). Although Mr. Simmons was innocent, a camera was confiscated in the course of his arrest. Even though the camera was engraved to him from Upward Bound, he was subjected to a lengthy probation on the suspicion he had stolen it. These charges were never expunged from his record and it made it difficult for Mr. Simmons to find work. At times he was homeless. In the mid-1990s he almost died after he was hit by a car. Mr. Simmons overcame drug addiction and after a protracted struggle, alcoholism as well.
Mr. Simmons' most remarkable legacy is the courage and perseverance he showed facing the devastating loss of all of his motor skills following a major stroke on the eve of Thanksgiving, 1998 that ultimately led to the loss of both legs.
Through it all, Mr. Simmons remained an involved father, a compassionate friend, and a creative artist. Through it all, he continued to educate himself in all aspects of blues music. Through it all, Mr. Simmons reveled in wide-ranging friendships that deepened with age. He became a professing Christian and faithfully attended the prayer groups led by the clergy and congregation from the Zion Baptist Church in Middletown. He was also a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity Episcopal.
Mr. Simmons leaves daughter Jesse Inez (Simmons) Mucha (b. 1981), and son-in-law Philipp Mucha, grandchildren Magnus Nathaniel Mucha (b. 2016), and Eliza Aveline Mucha (b. 2018) of Westford, Mass.; stepson Jeremy Miller (b. 1971) of Tazewell, Va.; and step-grandsons Cory, Kyle, Tyler, Travis Jack, Nathan Nicholas, and Devin Miller; former-wife Jane Morriss (b. 1949) of Ayer, MA.(married on Valentine's Day, 1983—divorced 1989); sister-in-law Brenda Simmons of Middletown, niece and nephew Katherine and Rashee Simmons of Middletown; sister-in-law Raina Reid and niece Martina Jordan-Hutley; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; great-nieces, nephews and cousins; and great-great-nieces, nephews, and cousins, many of whom live in the greater Middletown and New Haven areas. Mr. Simmons was predeceased by his mother Katherine, father James, and brother Alfred (Mickey).
Calling hours will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 19, at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church St., Middletown. In keeping with Mr. Simmons' last wishes, an open-mic reception will be held at the Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts & Cultural Center, 605 Main St., from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thurs., Feb. 20, at Doolittle Funeral Home, officiated by the Zion Baptist Church, followed by internment at Indian Hill Cemetery. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 17, 2020