Guida, Nella (Merlino)

Nella Guida, 62, died suddenly on June 3rd at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. She was born May 24, 1957 in Melilli, Sicily and moved to the U.S at the age of 9. She was the daughter of the late Sebastiano Giuseppe and Marianna (Lombardo) Merlino. She leaves behind her husband of thirty-six years Patrick Guida Jr. of Portland, her aunt Concetta (Merlino) Tringale of Melilli Sicily, her uncle Sebastian Merlino of Siracusa, Sicily and her aunt Enza Lombardo of Cromwell, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends who she adored.

She worked as a hairdresser for over four decades, spending over 30yrs of her career at L. Lepage Hair Skin & Nail Salon. Nella had a passion for life and an amazing ability to make people laugh. She loved to garden, knit, travel, being outdoors and spending time with her family, friends and her cherished cat Gracie. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Tony Merlino, several aunts and uncles. Relatives and friends may call at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown on Monday, June 10th from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nella's memory may be made to the .