Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Sebastian Cemetery Middlefield
Nicholas C. Blancato


1992 - 2019
Nicholas C. Blancato Obituary
Blancato, Nicholas C.
Nicholas C. Blancato, 27, of Massachusetts, formerly of Middletown, died on September 27 in Massachusetts. Born on August 29, 1992 in Middletown son of Dominic Blancato of Meriden and Barbara LaRocca of FL, besides his parents Nicholas is survived by a brother Sebastian V. Blancato of Salem, CT. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Marines.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday (October 16) at 1 p.m. in St. Sebastian Cemetery Middlefield with full military Honors. Friends may call at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown on Tuesday (October 15) from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 12, 2019
