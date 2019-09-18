Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nicholas J. Oslander Sr.


1927 - 2019
Nicholas J. Oslander Sr. Obituary
Oslander, SR., Nicholas J.
Nicholas J. Oslander, Sr. lifelong resident of Cromwell, passed away peacefully with his granddaughters by his side. Born November 6, 1927, Nick served as a Merchant Marine after high school, he eventually became a machinist working locally. Nick was a longtime avid sportsman with hunting and fishing as his passion making many friends in many states.
Predeceased by his parents, brother William and son Thomas, Nick is survived by his lovely wife of 72 years Patricia (Fillmore); children Nicholas Jr., Mary Oslander (Mary Rice), Lisa Delano (Mark), James Oslander; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, he was loved by all.
Please join us for A Celebration of Life for Nicholas on Saturday, September 21, 2019 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Brooklawn Funeral Service, 511 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 19, 2019
