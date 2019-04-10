Pandolfini, Nicholas M.

Nicholas Michael Pandolfini, 50, of Middletown, passed away at home on April 1, 2019. Nick was the beloved son of Linda K. Marino of Middletown and Lucius Pandolfini of Old Saybrook.

Nick is survived by his beautiful daughter Nicole Pandolfini; sisters, Lisa Pandolfini (Paul) and Angela Milardo (James). Nick also leaves behind his nephew, Anthony Melluzzo, his best friend and cousin Thomas Milardo, special uncles Anthony Pandolfini and Salvatore Milardo as well as extended family and many friends.

Nick was mechanically gifted and expressed his passion for mechanics through his work on vehicles, motorcycles and heavy equipment.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 307 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT.

A Celebration of Life gathering in Nick's honor will be forthcoming.

Arrangements are under the direction of D'Angelo Funeral Home. To share memories or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.dangelofuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary