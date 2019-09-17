Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. James Church
498 Killingworth Rd.
Higganum, CT
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
St. James Church
498 Killingworth Rd.
Higganum, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Kobylenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole (Nikki) Kobylenski


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicole (Nikki) Kobylenski Obituary
Kobylenski, Nicole (Nikki)
Nicole (Nikki) Kobylenski, born April 28, 1989, lost her battle with brain cancer on September 12, 2019.
She leaves behind two children Miles and Chance;
her parents Chris and Cindy Kobylenski; her brother Chris DeLucia; her brother-in-law Mario DeLucia; grandparents Dolores and John Wilson and Ray and Sylvia Kobylenski. Several aunts and uncles. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Branford, CT. Hospice for taking such good care of our girl. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CT Hospice in the name Nicole Kobylenski. Calling hours will be held at St. James Church, 498 Killingworth Rd., (Rt. 81) in Higganum, CT on September 22 from 1-3 p.m. followed by a brief service.
Published in Middletown Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.