|
|
Kobylenski, Nicole (Nikki)
Nicole (Nikki) Kobylenski, born April 28, 1989, lost her battle with brain cancer on September 12, 2019.
She leaves behind two children Miles and Chance;
her parents Chris and Cindy Kobylenski; her brother Chris DeLucia; her brother-in-law Mario DeLucia; grandparents Dolores and John Wilson and Ray and Sylvia Kobylenski. Several aunts and uncles. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Branford, CT. Hospice for taking such good care of our girl. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CT Hospice in the name Nicole Kobylenski. Calling hours will be held at St. James Church, 498 Killingworth Rd., (Rt. 81) in Higganum, CT on September 22 from 1-3 p.m. followed by a brief service.
Published in Middletown Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019