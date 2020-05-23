Privizzini, Nicole T.
Nicole Therese Privizzini, 37, died suddenly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born on June 17, 1982 the youngest of three children of Paul F. Privizzini, Jr. and Jeannette (Brennan) Fox.
Nicole graduated from East Lyme High School in 2000; she earned her Associates Degree from Mitchell College and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Nicole had a bubbly and radiant personality and enjoyed being with people, she loved to be by the water, and could be often be found sitting on a wall down by the shore. Nicole was very artistic, she enjoyed drawing and doing various crafts; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Nicole is survived by her father and stepmother Paul F. Privizzini, Jr. and Dee Stygar of Waterford; her mother and stepfather Jeannette and Christopher Fox of Haddam; her siblings Paul Privizzini III of Oakdale and Jacquelyn Scarpa of Groton; stepbrother Mark Fox of Groton; 10 nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
To honor Nicole's love for people, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time when family and friends can safely gather together. Visit www.belmontfh.com to leave condolences and updated service times. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicole's memory may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with Nicole's care.
Published in Middletown Press on May 23, 2020.