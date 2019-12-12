|
Pitruzzello, Nicolo
Nicolo (Nick) Pitruzzello, 93, of Middlefield and formerly of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Antonietta (Lagana) Pitruzzello. He was born October 10, 1926, in Melilli, Sicily, son of the late Carmelo Pitruzzello and Ana (Tosto) Pitruzzello. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church and the Italian Society of Middletown. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a quality control specialist at Hartford Steel Ball Company.
He is survived by a son Carl Pitruzzello and daughter-in-law Mary Pitruzzello and their children Nicholas, Eric, Michael and Benjamin Pitruzzello and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 4 sisters, Angelina Fazzino, Concettina Girgenti, Lidia Rafala and Adele DiMauro.
Funeral Services will be held Monday morning December 16 at 9 A.M. from the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown, CT followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Relatives and friends may call the Funeral Home Sunday from 1:00-3:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Xavier High School, 181 Randolph Road, Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 13, 2019