Aleksic, Nikola
Nikola Aleksic, 81, of Middletown, beloved husband of Zorica (Janjos) Aleksic died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Nikola was born in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, son of the late Marko and Ljubica (Armenko) Aleksic.
Prior to his retirement, Nikola was employed as a machine operator with Webco. Besides his wife, Zorica, Nikola is survived by two daughters, Daria Durinick and her husband Michael of Middletown, Danka Rankovich of Pennsylvania, three grandchildren, Alexander Rankovich, Jasmine Rankovich, Tanya Durinick, a great-grandchild, Lily Durinick, a sister, Ljiljana, two brothers, Krsto and Tanasije, several nieces and nephews and a grandniece Lana. He was predeceased by a sister, Persida, and three brothers, Radivoje, Petar and Djordjije. Funeral services will be held Friday (May 31st ) at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 305 Washington St., New Britain. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Cemetery, 23 Wells St., New Britain. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on May 28, 2019
