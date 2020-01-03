|
|
Mularski, Nora J.
Nora Jean (Stubbings) Mularski of Moodus Connecticut passed away on October 24th, 2019. Daughter of Burton and Anita Stubbings, she is survived by her siblings Neva Stubbings and Daniel Stubbings; sons William Mularski and B. Justin Mularski; as well as two grandsons.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held January 19th 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 48 Middlesex Turnpike, Chester, CT 06412, across the street at the reception hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an Alzheimer's or Dementia in Nora's name. Ceremony is open to all those whose lives Nora touched. A funeral ceremony will be held at a later date with close family.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 4, 2020