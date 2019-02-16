Weber, Norman A.

Norman A. Weber, 80, of Moodus, formerly of Haddam, husband of Pauline (Lampron) Weber and the late Jane (Couillard)Weber, died Wednesday February 13th at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Louis and Evelyn (Moorhouse) Weber. Norman was an active member of the US Army National Guard for 28 years. He retired from Cleary Millwork out of Rocky Hill as a truck driver. He was an active member of the American Legion post 156 in Moodus, CT where he held the Commander position for a few years and also served on the Board of Finance. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Weber & wife Dee (of Moodus) Christine Weber & significant other Michael Daigle (of Windsor) Dennis Lampron (of Middlefield) Raymond Lampron & wife Karen (of Enfield), Sue Flathers & husband Neil (of Haddam); twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Sister, Lois Poissant (of Middletown), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Richard "Gus" Weber and daughter, Cynthia "Cindi" MCrewel (Weber) and son Michael Lampron. Also predeceased by sisters, Lucille Raynor, Marjorie Ryan and Irene Giuffrido. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (Feb 20th) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Burial with military honors will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the services. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to , 200 Executive Blvd., Ste. 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share memories or express condolences online please visit

