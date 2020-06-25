Gilman, Norman "Gil"

Norman "Gil" Gilman, passed on June 16 peacefully with family by his side. Born November 17, 1947 to Mary Rose (Nanfito) Gilman and Norman Gilman Sr. he was raised in Portland and joined the Navy in '66. In '68 he began a 40+ year career at Pratt and Whitney. He lived in Middletown and Durham raising 3 children, Gil had many hobbies including real estate, boating, carpentry and auto restoration. He was a fan of genealogy, tracing his roots back to before the Revolutionary War and was a member of S.A.R. He believed in Jesus Christ as his personal savior. Gil married Joan (Batterson) Gilman in 1996, living in Middletown then moved to Oxford, NC in 2008 where he enjoyed retirement until Joan passed, and returned to CT in 2016 to be near family. He is survived by his son Chris, wife Beth, two sons, Jackson and Nicholas. Daughter Jennifer, boyfriend, Joe and her son Anthony. Daughter Sarah, boyfriend Adam and her two sons, Sam and Devon. Brothers, Ken and wife Pat, Al and wife Karen sister Kate and many cousins, nieces and nephews who he was fond of. Above it all, Gil was a dreamer with a big heart who was always searching for something greater than himself, he will be missed. There will be a graveside service at noon on June 29th at State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store