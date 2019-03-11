Middletown Press Obituaries
Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Cross St. AME Zion
440 West St.
Middletown, CT
Oliver Turner Obituary
Turner, Oliver
On Tuesday March 5, 2019 the Almighty God in His infinite wisdom gently closed the eyes of our beloved Oliver (Olasee) Turner. Oliver Turner, 78, was born on October 1, 1940 in Hemingway, South Carolina to the late Annie E. (Wright) and James M. Turner. Olasee was the loving husband of Betty Lee for 27 years. His loving memories and legacy will be cherished by his devoted children: Vandella (Benjamin) Addo, Tina(Fred) Daniels, and Derrick (Trish) Belin; siblings: Leon Turner, Erence P. Turner, Ophus Turner, Kenneth L. Turner, Timothy E. Turner, Willow M. Turner, Collie M. Turner, and Veronica T. (Robert) Watson; special sisters: Dr. Marvelene Haynes and Robyn Anderson Turner, all of Middletown; grandchildren: Jeffrey Cherry of Portland, Maine, Ni'Queasha Hilton of Middletown, and Essence Hudson of Hartford, Quesha Belin and Tabrisha Daniels of Pamplico, South Carolina, Derrick, Brianna, Elexa, and Jasmine Belin of Middletown; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Oliver was predeceased by his brother James P. Turner. A celebration of life will be held Tues. March 12, 2019 at 12 p.m at Cross St. AME Zion, 440 West St. Middletown, CT. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Turner family, please visitwww.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 11, 2019
