Lapadula, Pasqualo
Pasqualo "Patsy" Lapadula, 86, of Portland passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday. He was the beloved husband of Bunny Lapadula for 64 years. He was born on September 12, 1932 in Middletown, son of the late Dominic and Filomena (Russo) Lapadula. Pat was a lifelong resident of Portland and was a member of the Portland Fire Dept. Company 1. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until 1954. He worked at Stone Container for 30 years, retiring at the age of 55. Pat co-owned and operated Portland Bowl for 11 years, "a place everyone enjoyed." Pat was active in all kinds of sports and he was inducted into the Portland Sports Hall of Fame, which he was very proud of. His enjoyments in life were his grandchildren, family, cooking, and his sports. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving family, a daughter Deborah (Lapadula) Cunningham, two sons and daughters-in-law Jeffrey Lapadula and wife Kim, and Patrick Lapadula and his wife Sally. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Lauren Lapadula and her husband Joshua Obermeier, Patrick Lapadula, Jr., Matthew Lapadula, and Jessinta Cunningham, and his great-granddaughter Madison Didato. He also leaves behind his only living aunt Helen Sutkowski and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his devoted caregiver Lisa Mazzotta. He was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Clark.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday (July 30th) at 10:30 a.m. from the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, followed by a mass of Christian burial in St. Mary's Church, Portland at 11:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on July 27, 2019