Hutton, Patricia A.
Patricia Ann (Gianakos) Hutton passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 to join her husband Tom in heaven to whom she was married for sixty years. Patti was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a lifelong resident of Middletown, CT attending St. John School and graduating from Middletown High School. She remained very close to her high school crew and they have been a great source of comfort to her and her family especially since Tom passed in 2019. In addition to raising a family, Patti was always very spiritual and devoted much of her time to her prayer group, praying for the sick and anyone in need. Her children would tease her a bit sometimes and say "yup, mom, just give it up to the big JC!" She of course considered that statement blasphemous but she would laugh because she knew it was their way to acknowledge and support her deep faith. She had a way of relating to people, young and old, and that came through in everything she did. She had a knack for comforting people and always knowing what to say when you needed advice or comfort. She was a parishioner of St. John's Church and St. Mary's Church in Middletown. Patti held many different employment positions throughout her life, among her favorites were pre-school teacher, administrative assistant to Mayor Sebastian J. Garafalo, and volunteer mentor to school children. Patti and Tom also owned Hutton Capricorn Florist in Middletown for many years until she retired. In her spare time, she loved spending time with all her grandchildren, going to the shore, taking walks, working with the town and local businesses to decorate the town green for the holiday season, listening to music, watching QVC and sitting on her front stoop just enjoying the sunshine on her face and visiting with her neighbors. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Peter and Teresa Gianakos. She is survived by her three children, who she always said were her and Tom's greatest accomplishments, Elizabeth Milardo, Thomas Hutton and Deborah Hutton and their spouses Ted, Raquel and Todd. She leaves her beloved sisters Mary-Lee Dorflinger, Janet Groeper and Nancy Gianakos, and her grandchildren Jena and Pat Kenny, Daniel Milardo, Christopher and Patty Milardo, TJ Hutton, Meghan Hutton, Gabriel Rivera, Christian Hutton, Walker Disque and Sayre Disque and her many grandpups especially her favorite, Hankie-boy. The Hutton family thanks the doctors and nurses that cared for Patti these past few weeks, in particular the amazing medical staff at The Hospital of Central CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
which Pat and Tom supported and felt a strong connection to at www.stjude.org
or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (Oct. 1st) at 11 a.m. at St. John Church, 19 St. Johns Square, Middletown, CT. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, 156 Spring St., Middletown.
