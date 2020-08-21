Cook, Patricia Ann "Patti"
Patricia Ann "Patti" Cook passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Smilow Cancer Hospital after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was 65 years old. Patti was born on November 20, 1954 in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Matthew and Catherine (Gallagher) Cook. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Kathleen Cook. Patti grew up in Bronx, New York. She loved caring for people and pursued a career in nursing and became a Registered Nurse. She worked at Yale New Haven Hospital and then at Meriden Hospital. She specialized in caring for new mothers and their babies. Later in life, she worked at Bright Horizons Daycare in Middletown. Patti will be remembered for her kind and loving heart which she shared with so many people. She is survived by her beloved cousins who were like siblings to her: Joann Gebhardt of Middletown, Mary Ellen D'Alessio of Cromwell, Kelley Gebhardt, who was like a daughter to Patti, and Riley Gebhardt of Middletown, Johnny and Andrew Helstosky and their mother Teresa Helstosky of Middletown, Christina, Glenn, Vincent and Nicholas Salamone of Higganum, Jamie Quackenbush and Lori Emerito of Middletown. Special mention to Patti's closest friends Sharon McCoy and family of Pennsylvania and Bernadette Greatorex and family of New Britain. The family would like to thank the nurses of Smilow Cancer Hospital who took such wonderful care of Patti over the last few years and in her final days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.