Holland, PatriciaPatricia "Patty" Holland, 72, of Portland, beloved wife of John B. Holland, died Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve "Jenny" (Masselli) Klember. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Portland and worked as a school nurse aid for the Portland School System and a caregiver for the Visiting Nurses Association. Besides her husband, her high school sweetheart, John, Patty is survived by her son John J. Holland and his wife Sharron of Middletown, daughter Michelle Linares and her husband Paul of East Haddam, sister Barbara Landman of Northford, six grandchildren whom she adored, Brian, Kayla, Jacob, Brendan, John, and Brooke, and niece Julie (Landman) Rafferty and her husband Rob and their children. An avid animal lover, she is survived by her beloved dog Riley. She was predeceased by her sister Donna Klember and niece, Jeannie Landman. Patty was an enthusiastic lover of nature and spent countless days camping at her property in the Berkshires and travelling on family vacations to the mountains and lakes of Northern New England during the summers. She used to love relaxing at the beach at Pleasant View, Rhode Island with her mother and sisters. She looked forward to nothing more than sleepovers with her grandchildren and spoiling them beyond belief. Recently, she and her grandson could be found frequenting the casinos of Connecticut and just a few years ago they ventured out to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. When she was able to squeeze free-time into her busy days, she had a love for cooking, gardening, and reading. Her ability to connect with others and bring laughter wherever she went was legendary. Due to COVID-19, funeral services and burial are private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends who wish to attend. Those who wish may send memorial donations to St. Mary Church, 51 Freestone Ave., Portland, CT 06480. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit