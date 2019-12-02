|
|
Chapman, Patricia J.
Patricia J. (Kelly) Chapman, 85, of Middletown, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Apple Rehabilitation, Cromwell. She has been reunited with her loving family in heaven, who she sorely missed. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Daniel and Frances (Daly) Kelly. Prior to her retirement, Pat was a school crossing guard with the Middletown Police Department for many years. She loved her family and friends, and they enjoyed her jokes and stories. Pat possessed an Irish wit and charm that affected everyone she met. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Watrous and her husband Mark of Middletown; son, John "Jack" Chapman and his wife Nancy of Cromwell; grandchildren, Megan Watrous, Ernie Watrous, Timothy Watrous and girlfriend Jessica Jascot, Alyssa Chapman, and Ryan Chapman; great-grandchildren, Alaina Watrous and Amaya Watrous; also several nieces and nephews; and most importantly of all, her dog, Lizzie. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday (Dec. 5th) at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Middletown. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The family would like to thank Apple Rehab of Cromwell for taking such good care of Patricia while she was there. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 3, 2019