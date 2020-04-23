|
|
McMahon, Patricia
Patricia Lynn McMahon (Fleming), 60, passed away on April 19th, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.
She was born December 10th, 1959 in Middletown, CT to Vincent and Carmelina Fleming. She was a graduate of Mercy High School in 1977 and Middlesex Community College in 1979. She worked for the State of Connecticut for 40 years, including the Connecticut State Police and Southern Connecticut State University as an Administrative Assistant where she was beloved by fellow staff and students.
Patricia married Michael McMahon of Stratford, CT on October 1st, 1983. She was a longtime resident of Derby, CT where she raised her family with Michael. She was a devoted mother and wife, never missing a sports game or after school activity. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with her family and taking a sister's weekend every September, cooking, reading and finising the newspaper crossword puzzles. She was a religious woman and was involved in many church activities including being a Eucharistic Minister and volunteering at the bakery booth during the annual summer feast.
Patricia is survived by her husband Michael, two children Michael and Shannon McMahon, her sisters Kathleen Fleming and Geraldine Skurat of Middletown, brother-in-law Richard Skurat and nephews Daniel and Stephen Skuart.
She was known for her kindness and loving nature. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
The service will be held at D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown, CT with immediate family.
Published in The New Haven Register & Middletown Press on Apr. 24, 2020