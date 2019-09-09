|
McNamara, Patricia
Patricia T. (Duggan) McNamara, 92, of Meriden, beloved wife of the late Thomas J. McNamara, died, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center. She was born in Whitinsville, MA, September 22, 1926 a daughter of the late Patrick and Maude (Murray) Duggan. She was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and later took pride working for Bob's Surplus Stores. She is survived by her children, Thomas McNamara, Patrick McNamara and his wife Patty, Bill McNamara, and Maribeth Baez; her four grandchildren, Matthew Baez (Melissa), Erin Worthen (Bryan), Aaron McNamara (Caroline) and Lauren Curiel (Eddie); her great-grandchildren, Chase, Logan, Landan and Lillian; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Eric Baez; her siblings, James, William and Patrick Duggan, Marion Bohn, Gertrude Brennan; and her dear friends, Karalee and Bill Rushford.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, September 11, from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Joseph Church in Meriden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Antique Veterans, c/o Meriden Senior Center 22-26 West Main St., Meriden, CT 06451. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 10, 2019