McAllister, Patricia Rose

Patricia Rose McAllister, 85, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born in Meriden, she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Viellette. She was a graduate of Meriden High School and attended school at Hillyer College, currently known as the University of Hartford. After raising her children, she served as a Deputy Sheriff at the Middlesex courthouse in Middletown for many years. Patricia enjoyed taking Sunday rides, volunteering at the soup kitchen in Meriden, and loved to donate $10 every month to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Most of all, she loved playing cards and bingo with friends and traveling to watch the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform.

Mrs. McAllister is survived by her daughter and two sons; Maureen Aquino and husband Stephen of East Lyme, CT, Matthew McAllister and wife Jennie of Chillhowie, VA, Robert McAllister and wife Cecelia of Battle Ground, IN. She is also survived by her sister Geraldine Corriveau of Meriden, nine grandchildren Alec, Zachary, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Tommy, Megan, Shanley, Isabelle, and Hallie, four great-grandchildren; Ryleigh, Sophia, Dexter and Piper, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert James McAllister.Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 10 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden. Burial will follow in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane in Middletown. Family and friends may call at the funeral prior to the service from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care given by hospice and the staff at Bridebrook Nursing Home in Niantic, CT.