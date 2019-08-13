|
|
Danaher, Patrick
Patrick Henry Danaher, "Scrapiron," passed away peacefully at home in Haddam Neck, August 8th, at the age of 73.
Born in Meriden, CT, November 11, 1945 to Francis and Dorothy (Foell) Danaher, Pat graduated from Maloney High School and attended St Michael's College in Santa Fe before completing hotel management school in Washington, D.C. In 1963, Patrick met the love of his life, Terry, at Lake Pocotopaug, where their families both vacationed. They married in 1974 and moved to Haddam Neck in 1976.
Patrick was gifted at knowing how things worked. He innately understood everything from mechanical and electrical systems to plumbing and carpentry. If he didn't have the part or tool he needed, he could make it. He put these skills to use every day when he built and maintained a home for his growing family, on the job at Value Office Furniture where he worked for 43 years, retiring in 2016, and while serving his community as a 43 year member of the Haddam Neck Volunteer Fire Department. Pat's selfless devotion to family, friends and neighbors, sense of humor, loyalty, and gifts for storytelling and song, endeared him to all who knew him. When Pat wasn't working on one of his endless projects, he enjoyed fishing, boating and skiing.. Above all, he loved his family and the times he spent with them.
Patrick was predeceased by his brother, Francis. He leaves behind his wife and best friend Terry Cella Danaher, sister-in-law June Danaher of Hebron, brother Terrence and his wife Loretta, sister Alannah and her husband George Coshow of Middle Haddam, brother Kenan and his wife Anne of Hebron, daughters Meghan and her husband Jason Gagné of East Hampton, Molly and her husband Matthew Bickford of Haddam Neck, Aidan and her husband Tony Sottile of Waterford, sons Patrick Gilchrist and his wife Kate Jones of East Hampton, and Brennan and his wife Samantha, 16 nieces and nephews, and 12 grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at St. Bridget of Kildare Church, 75 Moodus-Leesville Road, Moodus, CT, with reception to follow. Memorial donations can be made to Haddam Neck Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Rock Landing Road, Haddam Neck, CT 06424.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 14, 2019