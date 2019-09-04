Home

Patsy Ann Britton

Britton, Patsy Ann
On 6/15/19, Patsy Ann Britton was joyously received into her heavenly home! A beautiful life full of unconditional love.A true reflection of the word, Christian! She will always be loved by Kristi, Pat and Jeff Britton
She attended Mdtn Grace Covanant Church for 51 yrs they will not be officiating her services due to their nature.
For those who loved her can join us at the VA Cemetery on 9\7\19 at 10 a.m. Brunch to follow at Dennys 655 S Main St, Flowers can be sent to the VA Cemetery 317 Bow Ln. 06457
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 5, 2019
