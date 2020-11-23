1/
Paul Arsenault
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arsenault, Paul
Paul Arseneault, 79, of Haddam, husband of the late Shirley Ann (Geer) Arseneault, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. Paul was born in Westerly, RI, the son of the late Lacida J. and Catherine B. (Lavigne) Arseneault. Paul was a veteran, having served with the US Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the CT Department of Mental Health and worked at CT Valley Hospital. He is survived by his daughters, Denise Buckley and her husband, David of Haddam; Anne Pullen of West Suffield; son, Michael Arseneault of Joshua Tree, CA; four grandchildren, all of whom he was tremendously proud of, Melissa, Erin, Kalina, and Zack; sister-in-law Dale Arseneault and a niece and nephew, Leah Arseneault, and Peter Arseneault and family of Haddam. He was predeceased by a brother, Peter Arseneault. Due to the current conditions with Covid-19, no services are being held. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a charity of their choice. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved