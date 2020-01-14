|
Nightingale, Paul E.
Paul Edward Nightingale, 78, of Higganum, beloved husband of Sandra A. (MacQuarrie) Nightingale for fifty-one years, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Chestelm Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Clarence and Marjorie (Perkins) Nightingale.
Paul lived in Higganum since 1969 and was a member of Higganum Congregational Church and Second Congregational Church of Middle Haddam. He was employed by the State of Connecticut, Department of Transportation for thirty years. Paul loved fishing and trips to Rhode Island and enjoyed food and trying various restaurants.
Along with his wife, Paul is survived by his sister, Judy Nightingale Haight and her husband Richard of Bennington, VT; nephew Erik Haight and a niece, Dr. Krista Haight.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00 a.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairview Avenue, Hartford followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Higganum Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to Higganum Congregational Church, 23 Parsonage Road, Higganum, CT 06441 or Second Congregational Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 206, Middle Haddam, CT 06456. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 15, 2020