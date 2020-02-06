Middletown Press Obituaries
Paul Bellamo
Paul F. Bellamo Obituary
Bellamo, Paul F.
Paul Frank Bellamo, 86, of Middletown, beloved husband of Mary (Stepp) Bellamo, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Vincenzo and Josephine (Valvo) Bellomo. Paul was a veteran serving with the US Army during the Korean War. He was a hard-dedicated worker and ran his own business for 44 years, Paul Bellamo & Sons Plumbing and Heating Co. He enjoyed summers at the Rhode Island beach. Paul is survived by his wife Mary, sons, Paul Bellamo of Middletown, Alan Bellamo and his wife Christine of Higganum, daughter, Joann Bellamo and her partner Henry Starbala of Middletown, and his granddaughter, Brittany. He was predeceased by his brother, Vito Bellamo, Sr. and sisters, Josephine Crescimanno and Pauline Treloar. Paul's family would like to give a special thank you to the doctor's and staff of Middlesex Home Hospice. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, February 10th at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm St., Middletown. Burial will be at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to
P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 7, 2020
