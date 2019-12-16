Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Deckelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. Deckelman Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul F. Deckelman Jr. Obituary
Deckelman Jr., Paul F.
Paul F. Deckelman, Jr., 37, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, December 12th, 2019. Paul will be remembered for his work ethic, his sense of humor and his compelling personality. He is survived by his father, Paul F. Deckelman, Sr., and his partner Raimie Weber, his mother, Patricia Shannon, his son, Aiden, his brother, Mark Deckelman, his sister, Brooke Matuszczak and her husband Rafal and many loving extended family members.
At this time of great difficulty, the family wishes to remember and celebrate him privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, which was a great support to Paul, 855 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105, Attn: Donations. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -