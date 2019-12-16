|
|
Deckelman Jr., Paul F.
Paul F. Deckelman, Jr., 37, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, December 12th, 2019. Paul will be remembered for his work ethic, his sense of humor and his compelling personality. He is survived by his father, Paul F. Deckelman, Sr., and his partner Raimie Weber, his mother, Patricia Shannon, his son, Aiden, his brother, Mark Deckelman, his sister, Brooke Matuszczak and her husband Rafal and many loving extended family members.
At this time of great difficulty, the family wishes to remember and celebrate him privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, which was a great support to Paul, 855 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105, Attn: Donations. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 17, 2019