Paul Helenek
1943 - 2020
Helenek, Paul
Paul Helenek, 76, of Essex died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home, after spending a wonderful Father's Day with his daughters. He was born on October 8, 1943 in Middletown, son of the late George and Alice Helenek. He is survived by his wife June Yan Yu, his children, Michele Lee, April Jacobson and Kevin Smith; grandchildren, Tristan, Ava, Riley, Kaitlyn, Mathew, and Emmitt; stepson Deming Le; sisters, Grace Rogers, Mary Cahill, and his brother, Anthony Helenek. Paul is also survived by the mother of his children, Marilyn Goss. In faithful service, he was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after 47 years of dedicated service. Paul was an avid fisherman and was a steward of all things nature. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 24th, from 2 – 4 p.m., at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook. Services will be private. To share a memory or express a condolence to Paul's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
