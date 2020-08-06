Mandeville, Paul

Paul Mandeville, 37, of New Haven, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. He was born in Middletown, son of Eugene Mandeville and the late Robin Ann (Cusimano) Mandeville. Paul was most recently at cook at Denny's. Paul is survived by his father, Eugene and his husband Kerry of Branford, a son, Jordan Mandeville, brother Ryan Mandeville and his wife Holly of Portland, niece Lanayah, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. His Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday (Aug. 8th) at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store