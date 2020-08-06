1/1
Paul Mandeville
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mandeville, Paul
Paul Mandeville, 37, of New Haven, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. He was born in Middletown, son of Eugene Mandeville and the late Robin Ann (Cusimano) Mandeville. Paul was most recently at cook at Denny's. Paul is survived by his father, Eugene and his husband Kerry of Branford, a son, Jordan Mandeville, brother Ryan Mandeville and his wife Holly of Portland, niece Lanayah, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. His Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday (Aug. 8th) at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved