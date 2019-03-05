Moscaritolo, Paul

Paul Moscaritolo, 48, of Middletown, Connecticut, beloved husband of Mary (Mandeville) Moscaritolo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. He was born in Middletown on March 20, 1970 and was the son of Raymond Moscaritolo of Torrington, and Ann (Madeux) Moscaritolo of Torrington. Paul was employed by the City of Middletown Sanitation Department for over 13 years. He was a DJ known as "DJ White Money" for over 30 years, and a music artist and engineer for over 36 years. The love he had for music was contagious and he passed this love onto all of his children and many Connecticut artists that recorded at his studio, Trackmixers Studio. Aside from music he was also a devoted family man. Paul was a hard worker from a very young age and did everything to support his family and make them happy. He put everyone before himself, especially his family and friends. His children were his world. Paul could always make the whole room laugh with his humorous personality and will always be remembered for his sweet, loving, compassionate nature. Paul is survived by his three sons, Tailan Moscaritolo of Middletown, Dante Moscaritolo of Middletown, and Devon Moscaritolo of Middletown, as well as the son he took under his wing, Danny "Shoog" Martinez of New Britain. Paul is also survived by his daughter, Marisa Moscaritolo of Middletown, his step-daughters, Paige Gagnon of Middletown, and Kendal Gagnon of Middletown, as well as his grandson, Kasius Moscaritolo of Middletown. He was also survived by his sisters, Lisa Tomasitis of Middletown, and Annette Vinci of Middletown, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7th at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown from 5 to 7 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 8th at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Those who wish can make memorial contributions to , 2911 Dixwell Ave., Suite 104, Hamden, 06618. Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary