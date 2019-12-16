|
|
Melluzzo, Paul S.
Paul Samuel Melluzzo, was born June 21, 1937 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Michalina (Formica) and Samuel P. Melluzzo. He died December 14, 2019. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired with over 30 years of service in Northeast Utilities. Paul Coached Midget Football in Middletown and loved the Giants football team. He leaves his wife Gail (Perkins); three sons, Michael of Old Lyme, Stephen (Michelle) of NC and Paul A. of Durham. Paul was the proud grandfather of Francesca, Marina (mother Kim Melluzzo), Kylie, Karina, Stephen, Sara and Anthony. He leaves his sisters, Marie (Robert) Peck of Kensington, Constance (TJ) Williams of Waterford and sister-in-law Susan (James) Brickley of TN, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 19th at 1:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 12 to 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to a . To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 17, 2019