Zimmitti, Paul
Dr. Paul Edward Zimmitti, 85, of Middletown, beloved husband of Eleanor LaBarge Zimmitti passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday November 4, 2019.
Paul was born October 8, 1934 to Sebastianna and Salvatore Zimmitti.
Paul was a graduate of Middletown High School, Fairfield University and Georgetown Dental School. He practiced private dentistry in Middletown for over 40 years. A lover of music, Paul was a saxophone player for the Middletown Symphonic Orchestra. He enjoyed golf, furniture crafting and antiquing but loved his family most of all. Paul was predeceased by his daughter Jo-Anne Marie
and is survived by his wife Eleanor, sister Lorraine Brown and his children Paul Edward, Jr, his wife Lauren and Mark Thomas, his wife Zina and Pamela Zimmitti Rajkowski and her husband David. He was a loving grandfather to ten beautiful grandchildren: Chelsea, Zachary, Hannah, Aidan, Jaron, Thomas, Justin, Jack, Joanna and Christian and a favorite uncle to Kenneth, Andrea, Catherine, Steven, Arthur and James. Friends and relatives may pay their respects Wednesday, November 6,2019 at D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown from 4:00-7:30 p.m.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
at St Francis Church in Middletown. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jo-Anne Marie Zimmitti Scholarship Fund c/o Mercy High School in Middletown
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 6, 2019
