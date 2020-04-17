|
Butler, Pauline
Pauline G. Butler, 98 of East Hampton, widow of Hubert E. Butler, died Wednesday, April 15, at The Atrium in Rocky Hill. Born April 28, 1921 in Caribou, ME, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Olive (Caron) Gagnon. Pauline attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Caribou. She moved to Connecticut in 1937 and then to East Hampton in 1940. Pauline worked side by side with her husband, Hubert, building the family business Hubert E. Butler Construction Co. for over 60 years. She was a member of the Hartford Full Gospel Church for over 50 years. Pauline is survived by her sisters-in-law Gladys Butler, Pat Hecker, Phyllis Bailey, brother-in-law Marshall Butler, nephew Whalen Guimond and his wife Katherine, niece Maurine Pompeo and her husband Rocco, and several great-nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Hubert, she was predeceased by her brothers Thomas, David, Louie, Lawrence, sister Laura Guimond, cousin Terry Owsianik and her special friends Earl and Helen Allen. Do to the present circumstances funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the family plot in Lake View cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hartford Full Gospel Church, 77 Hungerford St., Hartford, CT 06106. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 18, 2020