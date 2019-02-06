Damato, Pauline

Pauline Antoinette Talevi Damato passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 03, 2019 after a brief illness. Pauline was born April 3, 1925 daughter of Arnold and Mary Cordone Talevi. She was the widow of William J. Damato who died in 2009. Pauline was the quintessential Italian mother and hostess, welcoming all to her home. Within 5 minutes of your visit, there was food and drink on the table.

Pauline graduated from Middletown High School in 1942 and had several part time jobs during that time. She shared many humorous stories from filling too much jelly into the doughnuts and early release from school to work at Western Union during the war. For most of her adult life she was a loving homemaker raising two children Judy and Billy. Her love of singing and dancing led her to participate in the minstrel shows at St. Sebastian. Through photography, she enjoyed recording the history and special events of her large extended family. Pauline was a talented knitter, creating beautiful faire isle sweaters, baby blankets and afghans that she gave to her family.

Pauline became a second mother to her grandchildren Jessica and Benjamin when their father Peter died in 1981. She loved having them for weekends, visiting with her siblings' families which created a true sense of family for Jess and Ben. Judy is forever grateful for the love and support of Mom and Dad during that traumatic time.

Pauline shared her passion for cooking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren teaching them the art of Italian cooking, making homemade pastas, stuffing shells, and a favorite, fried dough. For anyone who knew Nanny, Rocky Roads were her specialty and she was happy to demonstrate production to her friends and relatives. Pauline was an extremely thoughtful and considerate person acknowledging family and friends' birthdays, anniversaries and special events. She would buy greeting cards years in advance so she was prepared for the time. Whoever needed a helping hand, Mom was always there. She loved sitting on her front porch surrounded by hanging plants, enjoying the activities on upper Grand that became stories in themselves.

Pauline leaves her children, Judith Aucoin of Manchester and William Damato and his wife Cheryle of Wethersfield; her grandchildren: Jessica Aucoin Squatrito of South Windsor and Benjamin Aucoin of Willington and grandson-in-law Sandro Squatrito; her great-grandchildren: Taylor Aucoin, Serafina, Aurelia and Gaia Squatrito. Her sisters Joanne Liljedahl, Molly Pascoe and Ruth Portante and sister-in-law Kathy Talevi. She was predeceased by her husband Bill, her son-in-law Peter, her sister Grace Steadham, and brother Joseph Talevi. She also leaves many loving and caring nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on Friday, February 8th at 11 a.m. in the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High Street, Middletown. Burial will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the , PO Box 188, North Haven, CT 06473. Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 6, 2019