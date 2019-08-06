|
|
Denne, Pauline
Pauline (Camarda) Denne, 90, of Higganum, wife of Leo W. Denne, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home. She was born in East Liverpool, OH, the daughter of the late Michael and Angelina Lena (Labrasca) Camarda. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Marion Enie and her husband Mark of Higganum, Margaret Wisniowski and her husband Edward of Pittsburgh, PA, her son, Gerard Denne and his wife Celeste, formerly of East Haddam; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Pauline was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife. Mummy was always up for an adventure and loved eating out at her favorite restaurants, going to the farmers markets and joining her daughter Marion at John Pauls' Hair Salon, where she would read the fashion magazines and enjoy a cup of joe, while being a queen for a day. Always trying to find the good, she was known for that famous eye roll when someone was being negative. A devout Roman Catholic, she loved to say the rosary and to pray for all of us sinners, every day. She will be greatly missed here on earth but heaven just got a great one. Funeral services are under development and will be announced at a later date. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the http://www.diabetes.org/. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 7, 2019