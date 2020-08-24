Pauline Mateyov

Mateyov, Pauline
Pauline E. (Habelman) Mateyov, of W. Vince St., Pawcatuck, passed away at her home on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Mateyov.
Born in Middletown, CT, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Eva Habelman.
Pauline was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1967. She loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafting and crocheting.
She leaves behind her three children, Wayne M. Mateyov of Pawcatuck, Craig A. Mateyov of North Stonington and Cathy J. Care of Middletown, CT; her sister Elsie Jeannette also of Middletown; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Mrs. Mateyov was predeceased by her daughter Linda Maynard; and sister Alice Habelman.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 110 High Street, Ashaway. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, 857 S. Main St., Middletown, CT. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com